Molino Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

The Molino Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 7.

The parade will line up at 10 a.m. and start at 11 a.m. It will travel West Crabtree Church Road to the Molino Ballpark.

Entries are being accepted now. The fee is $50 for floats, $30 for UTVs, and $20 for horses. (No dirt bikes or ATVs. All proceeds will go to a local family in need.

Register now at molinoballpark.com.

Pictured: The 2023 Molino Christmas Parade. NorhtEscambia.com file photos.