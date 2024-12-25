Merry Christmas! Middle 60s With A Few Isolated Showers Today

December 25, 2024

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com area forecast:

Christmas Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

