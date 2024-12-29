McKenzie Estates With 404 Homes Proposed For Cottage Hill

December 29, 2024

A developer is proposing to build just over 400 homes in a new subdivision in Cottage Hill.

D.R. Horton has submitted plans to the Escambia County Development Review Committee for “McKenzie Estates” on the east side of Highway 95A in the 800 block of McKenzie Road. The development, as proposed, would be 404 single family homes on three parcels totaling 197.2 acres. (The largest parcel is 189.38 acres, plus small parcels of 5.87 and 1.94 across.)

The site is currently vacant and wooded with a stream and an estimated 43 acres of wetlands.

D.R. Horton has proposed that McKenzie Estates be constructed in three phases, beginning with 136 lots in phase one, followed by 102 lots in phase two and 166 lots in phase three.

A public hearing on the proposal has not yet been set.

Written by William Reynolds 

 