Man Facing Multiple Charges After Escambia County Shooting

An man is facing multiple charges after a shooting Friday night in Escambia County.

Thomas Lamar Gulley, 28, was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, using or display a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana,, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Truman Avenue and Warehouse Lane. Baptist Hospital notified deputies that a gunshot wound victim had arrived from that area.

The victim’s injuries were believe to be non-life threatening.