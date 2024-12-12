Man Charged With Aggravated Battery Of A Woman Near Bratt

December 12, 2024

An Atmore man has been charged with assaulting a woman near Bratt before stealing her phone.

Bryson Lane Bowen, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, battery, and theft.

The victim described Bowen as her “on again off again” boyfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly called her from a bridge on Still Road near Bratt where he held an open knife and demanded that she open the truck of the car before he slammed his head into the trunk of the vehicle, causing damage. The victim ran, but he chased her and grabbed her in a bear hug, according to an arrest report. She ran to her car to drive away, and Bowen got into the passenger seat where he tried to take her phone and snatched the steering wheel several times, the report continues.

Deputies said she stopped the car in the area of Highway 99 and Highway 164 where she ran away. Bowen fled, she said, taking her phone from the vehicle.

The incident happened on November 22, and a warrant was issued for Bowen when deputies were unable to locate him. He was arrested this week and booked into the Escambia County Jail where he remained Thursday morning with bond set at $3,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 