Man Charged With Aggravated Battery Of A Woman Near Bratt

An Atmore man has been charged with assaulting a woman near Bratt before stealing her phone.

Bryson Lane Bowen, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, battery, and theft.

The victim described Bowen as her “on again off again” boyfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly called her from a bridge on Still Road near Bratt where he held an open knife and demanded that she open the truck of the car before he slammed his head into the trunk of the vehicle, causing damage. The victim ran, but he chased her and grabbed her in a bear hug, according to an arrest report. She ran to her car to drive away, and Bowen got into the passenger seat where he tried to take her phone and snatched the steering wheel several times, the report continues.

Deputies said she stopped the car in the area of Highway 99 and Highway 164 where she ran away. Bowen fled, she said, taking her phone from the vehicle.

The incident happened on November 22, and a warrant was issued for Bowen when deputies were unable to locate him. He was arrested this week and booked into the Escambia County Jail where he remained Thursday morning with bond set at $3,000.