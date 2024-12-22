‘Major’ Fire Reported At Ascend, Fire Now Out

A “major” fire was reported just before 5:30 Sunday evening at Ascend Performance Materials in Gonzalez, according to local officials.

According to Davis Wood, Escambia County Fire Rescue public information officer, multiple Escambia fire units responded to the plant to assist Ascend’s staff firefighters.

Wood said no evacuations were ordered, and there was no immediate danger to surrounding neighborhoods.

Additional information obtained by NorthEscambia.com indicated that the fire was in a multi-story building, and the fire has now been declared to be out. Crews have remained on scene for follow-up and clean-up operations.

There have been no injuries reported.

We are awaiting more information from Ascend and will update this story as soon as possible.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.