Jubilee Church To Host 50,000 Pound Food Distribution Saturday

Jubilee Church will host a 50,000 pound drive-thru food distribution Saturday. The church is located at 5910 North W Street.

“Our church knows that this time of year creates financial strain on families. With food prices soaring and money being spent on Christmas, we are honored to give back to those in need in our local community,” said Lead Pastor Tim Fox of Jubilee Church.

Families will pick up their food between 9 a.m. and noon (or while supplies last) while staying in their cars. The drive-thru will be in the parking lot of the church. For more information, call (850) 474-9484.

