Jubilee Church To Host 50,000 Pound Food Distribution Saturday

December 4, 2024

Jubilee Church will host a 50,000 pound drive-thru food distribution Saturday. The church is located at 5910 North W Street.

“Our church knows that this time of year creates financial strain on families.  With food prices soaring and money being spent on Christmas, we are honored to give back to those in need in our local community,” said Lead Pastor Tim Fox of Jubilee Church.

Families will pick up their food between 9 a.m. and noon (or while supplies last) while staying in their cars. The drive-thru will be in the parking lot of the church. For more information, call (850) 474-9484.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 