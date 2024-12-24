House Ethics Releases Scathing Report On Matt Gaetz

December 24, 2024

The House Ethics Committee has released their report on Matt Gaetz following a yearslong investigation that Gaetz was involved in a range of illegal conduct. He has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegations.

The Committee conclude that Gaetz “violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress”.

The allegations against the former Congressional representative included that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, which in Florida would be a felony.

“There is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl,” the Committee found. “The Committee received credible testimony from VictimA herself, as well as multiple individuals corroborating the allegation.” The Committee found that there was no reason to doubt the alleged victim’s credibility. Gaetz denied the allegation but refused to testify under oath.

The reported found that between 2017 and 2020, Gaetz paid women to have sex with him, including the underage girl in 2017, during his first term in the House.

The report included the following charged the Committee said summarizes payments made by Gaetz to women and Joel Greenberg, a one-time friend of Gaetz that is now service an 11-year prison sentenced after pleading guilty in 2022 to sex trafficking.

Last week, Gaetz wrote in a post on X that was fully exonerated by the Department of Justice.

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated – even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court – which is why no such claim was ever made in court.”

To read the full report, click here.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 