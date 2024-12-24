House Ethics Releases Scathing Report On Matt Gaetz

The House Ethics Committee has released their report on Matt Gaetz following a yearslong investigation that Gaetz was involved in a range of illegal conduct. He has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegations.

The Committee conclude that Gaetz “violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress”.

The allegations against the former Congressional representative included that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, which in Florida would be a felony.

“There is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl,” the Committee found. “The Committee received credible testimony from VictimA herself, as well as multiple individuals corroborating the allegation.” The Committee found that there was no reason to doubt the alleged victim’s credibility. Gaetz denied the allegation but refused to testify under oath.

The reported found that between 2017 and 2020, Gaetz paid women to have sex with him, including the underage girl in 2017, during his first term in the House.

The report included the following charged the Committee said summarizes payments made by Gaetz to women and Joel Greenberg, a one-time friend of Gaetz that is now service an 11-year prison sentenced after pleading guilty in 2022 to sex trafficking.

Last week, Gaetz wrote in a post on X that was fully exonerated by the Department of Justice.

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated – even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court – which is why no such claim was ever made in court.”

To read the full report, click here.