Here’s The Complete College Football TV Schedule For The Next Week

Here is the college football schedule for the next week and where to watch the games.

All times are Central.

Saturday, Dec. 21

No. 10 SMU at No. 4 Penn State (College Football Playoff first round) | 11 a.m. | TNT/Max

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State (FCS semifinals) | 11 a.m. | ABC

Mount Union vs. Johns Hopkins (DIII semifinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+

Valdosta State vs. Ferris State (DII championship game in McKinney, Texas) | 1 p.m. | ESPN2

Montana State vs. South Dakota (FCS semifinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

North Central (IL) vs. Susquehanna (DIII semifinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 16 Clemson at No. 3 Texas (College Football Playoff first round) | 3 p.m. | TNT/Max

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 6 Ohio State (College Football Playoff first round) | 7 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Monday, Dec. 23

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA (Myrtle Beach Bowl) | 10 a.m. | ESPN

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl) | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 24

South Florida vs. San Jose State (Hawai’i Bowl) | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 26

Pitt vs. Toledo (GameAbove Sports Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Rutgers vs. Kansas State (Rate Bowl) | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green (68 Ventures Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 27