Here’s The Complete College Football TV Schedule For The Next Week
December 21, 2024
Here is the college football schedule for the next week and where to watch the games.
All times are Central.
Saturday, Dec. 21
- No. 10 SMU at No. 4 Penn State (College Football Playoff first round) | 11 a.m. | TNT/Max
- North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State (FCS semifinals) | 11 a.m. | ABC
- Mount Union vs. Johns Hopkins (DIII semifinals) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
- Valdosta State vs. Ferris State (DII championship game in McKinney, Texas) | 1 p.m. | ESPN2
- Montana State vs. South Dakota (FCS semifinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- North Central (IL) vs. Susquehanna (DIII semifinals) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 16 Clemson at No. 3 Texas (College Football Playoff first round) | 3 p.m. | TNT/Max
- No. 7 Tennessee at No. 6 Ohio State (College Football Playoff first round) | 7 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Monday, Dec. 23
- Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA (Myrtle Beach Bowl) | 10 a.m. | ESPN
- Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl) | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 24
- South Florida vs. San Jose State (Hawai’i Bowl) | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 26
- Pitt vs. Toledo (GameAbove Sports Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN
- Rutgers vs. Kansas State (Rate Bowl) | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green (68 Ventures Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Dec. 27
- Navy vs. Oklahoma (Armed Forces Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN
- Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt (Birmingham Bowl) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (Liberty Bowl) | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 21 Syracuse vs. Washington State (Holiday Bowl) | 7 p.m. | FOX
- USC vs. Texas A&M (Las Vegas Bowl) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
