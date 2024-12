Here’s The College Football TV Schedule Through New Year’s Day

Here is the college football schedule through New Year’s Day and where to watch the games.

All times are Central.

Saturday, Dec. 28

UConn vs. North Carolina (Fenway Bowl) | 10 a.m. | ESPN

Boston College vs. Nebraska (Pinstripe Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ABC

TCU vs. Louisiana (New Mexico Bowl) | 1:15 p.m. | ESPN

No. 13 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 18 Iowa State (Pop-Tarts Bowl) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio) (Arizona Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | CW Network

NC State vs. East Carolina (Military Bowl) | 4:45 p.m. | ESPN

No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado (Alamo Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 22 Army vs. Louisiana Tech (Independence Bowl) | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 30

No. 19 Missouri vs. Iowa (Music City Bowl) | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 31

No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Louisville vs. Washington (Sun Bowl) | 1 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 20 Illinois (Citrus Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ABC

LSU vs. Baylor (Texas Bowl) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 9 Boise State (College Football Playoff quarterfinals — Fiesta Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1