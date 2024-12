Here’s The College Football Playoff, Bowl TV Schedule

Here is the college football bowl and playoff schedule.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Louisville vs. Washington (Sun Bowl) | 1 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 20 Illinois (Citrus Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ABC

LSU vs. Baylor (Texas Bowl) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 9 Boise State (College Football Playoff quarterfinals — Fiesta Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 12 Arizona State (College Football Playoff quarterfinals — Peach Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 6 Ohio State (College Football Playoff quarterfinals — Rose Bowl) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (College Football Playoff quarterfinals — Sugar Bowl) | 7:45 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 2

No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Duke (Gator Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 3

North Texas vs. Texas State (First Responder Bowl) | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech (Duke’s Mayo Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 4

Liberty vs. Buffalo (Bahamas Bowl) | 10 a.m. | ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 5

North Central (IL) vs. Mount Union (Stagg Bowl for the DIII championship game in Houston) | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 6

Montana State vs. North Dakota State (FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas) | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 9

TBD vs. TBD (College Football Playoff Semifinal Game — Orange Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 10

TBD vs. TBD (College Football Playoff Semifinal Game — Cotton Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 20