Here Are The Road Construction Delay Spots For The Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Gregory Street from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating and intermittent lane closures Sunday, Dec. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 19 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – The week of Dec. 15, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., as crews perform paving operations.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Sunday, Dec. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., as crews construct a temporary traffic shift.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Bridge Rehabilitation over East Bay Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction operations.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction operations. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Dec. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 19, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions on U.S. 90 over the Simpson River Bridge: U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

I-10 Routine Bridge Inspection over Blackwater River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures west of S.R. 87 Sunday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine inspection.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.