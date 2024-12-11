Hattie Marie McGary, Who Captured The Soul Of Cantonment, Passes Away

The community is mourning the loss of a special lady that captured the soul of Cantonment.

Hattie Marie McGary, the owner of the soul food restaurant Harrie Marie’s Cafe has passed away. She was 80.

Hattie, who loved her family and community, loved sharing her lifelong love of cooking. She spent 36 years working for the Escambia County School Food Services Department, starting as a dishwasher in 1971. But then a manager realized Hattie could cook, and that was what she did for the kids for 30 years until her retirement as an assistant manager.

Hattie Marie’s Cafe on Louis Street was all about community, serving soul food prepared with an extra sprinkling of love.

Beef tips, beef brisket, smoked ribs and chicken, fried and smothered pork chops, fried and baked chicken, collard greens, green beans, cornbread dressing, yams, mac and cheese, rice, mash potatoes, and potato salad were on the menu last Sunday. And what’s Sunday dinner without dessert? That was pound cake, strawberry shortcake, and sweet potato pie. All served with the heart and soul of Hattie Marie McGary.

Funeral services have not yet been announced. As for the cafe, they will be closed for a few weeks with planned reopening on Sunday, January 5.