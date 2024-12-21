Going Shopping? A Watchful ECSO Eye Has Your Back

When you are out finishing your least minute Christmas shopping this weekend, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office may have your back with eye over the parking lot.

The ECOS has several modular camera systems watching over shopping areas with tower cameras that are monitored in the department’s Real Time Crime Center.

The cameras were first deployed on for Black Friday at Target on Nine Mile Road, Tradewinds Shopping Center on Davis Highway, and Academy Sports on Davis Highway.

