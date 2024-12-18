Girl, 12, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Quintette Road In Pace

December 18, 2024

A 12-year-old girl was killed in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Quintette Road in Pace.

The crash happened about 10:35 a.m. on Quintette Road at Tunnel Road in Pace, just east of Five Points. The crash involved a log truck, propane delivery truck, and two passenger vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, the crash claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in a SUV driven by a 50-year-old woman. The report lists both as being from Nauvoo, Alabama. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the propane delivery truck and the second SUV were not injured.

Troopers said none of the propane tanks were damaged.

FHP Traffic Homicide and FHP Commercial Vehicle units are continuing their investigation. So far, troopers have not said how the crash happened.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 