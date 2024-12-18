Girl, 12, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Quintette Road In Pace

A 12-year-old girl was killed in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Quintette Road in Pace.

The crash happened about 10:35 a.m. on Quintette Road at Tunnel Road in Pace, just east of Five Points. The crash involved a log truck, propane delivery truck, and two passenger vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, the crash claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in a SUV driven by a 50-year-old woman. The report lists both as being from Nauvoo, Alabama. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the propane delivery truck and the second SUV were not injured.

Troopers said none of the propane tanks were damaged.

FHP Traffic Homicide and FHP Commercial Vehicle units are continuing their investigation. So far, troopers have not said how the crash happened.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.