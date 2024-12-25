George Stone Students Fabricate Unique Christmas Tree

December 25, 2024

Welding students at George Stone Technical College fabricated the most unique of Christmas trees.

The daytime and evening welding classes worked together to make a metal Christmas tree.

For more photos, click here.

For over 55 years, George Stone Technical College has been preparing individuals for rewarding careers and providing local businesses with a highly skilled workforce. The Escambia County School District provides over 25 career and technical eduation programs.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 