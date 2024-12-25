George Stone Students Fabricate Unique Christmas Tree

Welding students at George Stone Technical College fabricated the most unique of Christmas trees.

The daytime and evening welding classes worked together to make a metal Christmas tree.

For over 55 years, George Stone Technical College has been preparing individuals for rewarding careers and providing local businesses with a highly skilled workforce. The Escambia County School District provides over 25 career and technical eduation programs.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.