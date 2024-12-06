FWC Law Enforcement Report: Fishing Violations And More

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Waters observed a charter boat parked near Mahogany Mill boat ramp with an individual cleaning fish. Upon conducting a resource inspection, the individual was found to be in possession of two 12-inch flounder. The individual was cited accordingly.

While investigating a beached boat near Big Lagoon State Park, Officer Waters contacted the operator, who was also found to be in possession of Spanish mackerel that were beheaded and not landed in whole condition. The individual was cited accordingly.

Officer Hahr was patrolling in Bayou Texar when he observed a fishing boat returning to the boat ramp. A fisheries check revealed an undersized spotted seatrout. The owner of the boat was cited accordingly.

Officer Hahr responded to a complaint regarding a fawn pursued by dogs in the complainant’s yard. Upon investigation, Officer Hahr determined the neighbor’s dogs attacked the fawn in the complainant’s yard. The dog’s owner stated he felt his dogs should be allowed to be free and hunt as they desired. He was charged with allowing dogs to pursue wildlife during closed season and allowing dogs to pursue wildlife on private property without permission.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Brown taught a hunter safety course with over 20 students. He covered local laws and regulations, focusing on key aspects such as hunting seasons, hunting methods, reporting requirements, and licensing. Officer Brown answered multiple questions and educated the students about responsible hunting practices, wildlife conservation, and safety measures to ensure a safe hunting experience.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.