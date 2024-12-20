Former Aggie Ronnie Douglas Named New Head Coach At Milton

Former Tate Aggies football head coach Ronnie Douglas has been named the new head coach for the Milton Panthers.

“With a proven track record of revitalizing struggling football programs, Coach Douglas is poised to bring a new era of success to Milton High School,” the school said Thursday.

Douglas has resigned from Tate in 2015 and after two seasons as head football coach to spend more time on his carwash business. He led the Aggies on two trips to the playoffs in his two seasons with a 8-3 record in his first season and a 9-3 record in his second season. The back-to-back play off appearances were the first for the Tate Aggies since the 1976 and 1977 seasons. Before Douglas, the Aggies won a four total games during three seasons.

He took over the Pine Forest High School football program in 2020 before resigning in 2022. He was 28-8 over three seasons at Pine Forest.

“Coach Douglas arrives with a wealth of experience, having previously turned around multiple underperforming teams into competitive powerhouses,” Milton High said in a press release. “His strategic vision, dedication to player development, and commitment to building winning cultures make him an exceptional choice for Milton High School. With a focus on strong fundamentals, teamwork, and community engagement, Coach Douglas is set to inspire both players and fans alike. We are excited to welcome Coach Ronnie Douglas to the Panther family. His impressive history of transforming football programs is exactly what we need as we look to elevate our program to new heights. We believe that Coach Douglas will not only drive our athletes to excel on the field but also help them grow as individuals off the field.”

Milton High was 0-10 this past season and is a combined 6-24 since 2022.

FloridaHighSchoolFootball.com also named Douglas as the All-Panhandle Coach of the Year.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.