Florida Gas Prices Up A Couple Of Pennies

Florida’s average gas price is up a couple of cents over last week, according to AAA.

Sunday’s state average was $3.12 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average was $2.83. A low price of $2.61 was available at the warehouse clubs in Pensacola Sunday, while the North Escambia low price was $2.69 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Despite the modest uptick, gas prices remain within the same range they’ve been in since early September,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “During the past three months, the state average has bounced between $2.99/gallon and $3.20/gallon. Oil prices have remained low during that time, which has prevented any significant jump at the pump.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.