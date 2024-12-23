Fire Destroys Mobile Home Being Used For Storage Near McDavid

Fire destroyed a mobile home being for storage Sunday afternoon near McDavid.

The fire in the 200 block of Cox Road, just west of Highway 29, was reported just before 4 p.m.

Escambia County Fire Rescue was able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby occupied home. There were no injuries, and no immediate word on the cause the fire.

The McDavid, Century, Cantonment and Walnut Hill stations of ECFR were dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.