FHP Charges Molino Man With DUI After Traffic Crash

December 20, 2024

The Florida Highway Patrol has charged a Molino man with DUI after a traffic crash in Pensacola on Wednesday.

Joseph Daniel Flowers, 45, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and refusal to submit. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Flowers was involved in a three-vehicle crash about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Brent Lane just west of Davis Highway. Flowers told troopers her sewered in an attempt to avoid a vehicle that swerved toward him. Flowers’ Kia Sorrento collided with two stopped vehicles, according to the FHP report.

“Mr. Flowers’ speech was slurred and intelligible. He seemed confused by my questions and was fumbling with his vehicle paperwork. He seemed tired and lethargic,” trooper wrote in the report.

The report states that he was unable to properly perform field sobriety exercises. He provided a breath sample that registered no alcohol level and”appeared to doze off”,” FHP said, before refusing to provide a urine sample for analysis.

FHP said Flowers’ license was suspended in June with three prior driving while suspended convictions and one prior suspension for refusal.

