Few Showers Today; Rainy Pattern Beginning Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.