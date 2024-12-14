Escambia Man Sexually Abuse Girl For Years, ECSO Says

An Escambia County man is charged with the sexual abuse of a girl in custody over a period several years, beginning when she was 5-year-old.

Joseph Leduc was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of sexual battery by person of familial/custodial authority of victim under 12 and two counts of sexual battery by person of familial/custodial authority of victim between 12 and 17. He remained jailed without bond.

The sexual abuse started in February 2006 when the 5-year-old girl started living with LeDuc, according to an arrest report. She told authorities that sexual abuse continued until she was 10 and stopped for a few years. She said the abuse started again when she was 12 or 13-years-old and continued until she was 17.

The victim tried to stop the abuse, but Leduc became manipulative by threatening to kill himself, the report states.

With investigators in the room, the victim called Leduc with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators in the room. She confronted Leduc about the alleged abuse during a call that lasted for more than an hour.

The ECSO filed charged due to “statements made in the presence of law enforcement during the controlled phone call’, according to the report.