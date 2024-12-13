Escambia Man Gets 30 Years For Child Porn

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 30 years of sex offender probation.

Christopher Curtis Luckie (pictured left) was also designated a Sexual Offender by Circuit Court Judge Coleman Robinson.

On July 12, 2023, a search warrant was executed at a residence at 6450 Guilford Drive after law enforcement received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images of child pornography were being

downloaded at that location.

A USB thumb located in Christopher Luckie’s room and a laptop belonging to his son, Ethan Christopher Luckie, were seized and each contained videos or images of child porn, according to a police report. Authorities said the files depicted child porn, sexual battery involving a child, sadomasochistic abuse of a child, and victims under the age of five.

After being interviewed by law enforcement, Christopher Curtis Luckie admitted to downloading the child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Christopher Curtis Luckie was facing up to 300 years in prison on 60 child counts, but his plea agreement to 30 courts requires him to testify again his now 24-year-old son Ethan Christopher Luckie.

According to the plea agreement, “Defendant will testify truthfully at any future court proceeds involving the codefendant”.

Ethan Luckie’s case is still in the court system. He is charged with 30 counts of child porn possession and two counts of possessing animal sex activity.