Escambia Deputies Seek Christmas Day Attempted Homicide Suspect

December 27, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted homicide suspect.

Terrance James Franklin, 45, is wanted for an attempted homicide that occurred after an argument on Christmas Day in the 3000 block of Michael Drive. He allegedly shot someone in the chest and leg with a shotgun. The victim is expected to survive.

Franklin was last seen on foot, wearing a black shirt and purple shorts. ECSO said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia Deputies Seek Christmas Day Attempted Homicide Suspect”

  1. BGH2 on December 27th, 2024 4:42 am

    Chances are, someone knows where this fella is and I hope they give him up and get him off the streets. I know I know, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. To have his likeness associated with this crime tells me the witness was able to identify their attacker. I have the utmost confidence in OR Sheriffs department that they will not rest until this fugitive is behind bars.





Written by William Reynolds 

 