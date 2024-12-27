Escambia Deputies Seek Christmas Day Attempted Homicide Suspect

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted homicide suspect.

Terrance James Franklin, 45, is wanted for an attempted homicide that occurred after an argument on Christmas Day in the 3000 block of Michael Drive. He allegedly shot someone in the chest and leg with a shotgun. The victim is expected to survive.

Franklin was last seen on foot, wearing a black shirt and purple shorts. ECSO said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.