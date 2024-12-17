Dogs Rescued From Fire That Damaged Cottage Hill Home

Firefighters rescued several dogs from a fire that damaged a Cottage Hill home Monday night.

There was reportedly no one home at the time of the 8:19 p.m. fire in the 100 block of Eden Lane, just off Highway 95A.

At least dogs found inside the home received care and oxygen using special pet masks by Escambia County Fire Rescue. One dog was transported to an emergency veterinarian.

For additional photos, click here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

The Cantonment, Molino, Ensley, Beulah, and Bellview stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorhtEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour; submitted photos courtesy Judith Fehl.