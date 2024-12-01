Deputies Investigate Shooting Near Chumuckla

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Chumuckla Saturday morning.

SRSO deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on Sid Hayes Road. They arrived to find that one person had been shot.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where they underwent surgery and were listed in stable condition.

Investigators were working to develop a suspect and anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP.

The SRSO said they do not believe that is any further threat to public safety.