Jones Promoted To Mill Manager At International Paper

Travis Jones has been promoted to mill manager of International Paper’s Pensacola Containerboard Mill in Cantonment In his new position, Jones will assume overall responsibility for safety, people engagement, commercial and operational excellence and community stewardship at the Pensacola Mill.

Most recently, Jones has been the operations manager and the maintenance and engineering manager at the Pensacola Mill. Jones joined International Paper in 2005 in global technology and has held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at the Pensacola and Rome, Georgia mills.

“Having been part of this team for some time, I am deeply connected to our team at the Pensacola Mill,” Jones said. “This new role is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to our continued success and growth.”

In a related move, Pensacola Mill Manager Hunter Morris has been promoted to director of manufacturing, containerboard. In his new leadership role, Morris will have oversight of five containerboard mills. Morris and his family will be relocating to the Memphis, Tennessee, area.