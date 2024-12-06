CSX To Continue Crossing Work In Century Today; Highway 4 Won’t Close

December 6, 2024

CSX will continue maintenance work as several railroad crossings are closed in Century, and the railroad said Thursday that they will not be closing the East Highway 4 crossing.

The following crossings were scheduled to be closed Thursday:

  • East Cottage Street (closed Thursday)
  • East McCurdy Street
  • East Hecker Road(closed Thursday)
  • Front Street (closed Thursday)
  • East Pond Street
  • Jefferson Avenue
  • Salters Lake Road

Several of the closures were delayed Thursday due to weather and the inability to place asphalt in the rain.


Pictured: The East Highway 4 railroad crossing in Century was closed for work in 2016. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 