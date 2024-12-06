CSX To Continue Crossing Work In Century Today; Highway 4 Won’t Close

CSX will continue maintenance work as several railroad crossings are closed in Century, and the railroad said Thursday that they will not be closing the East Highway 4 crossing.

The following crossings were scheduled to be closed Thursday:

East Cottage Street (closed Thursday)

East McCurdy Street

East Hecker Road(closed Thursday)

Front Street (closed Thursday)

East Pond Street

Jefferson Avenue

Salters Lake Road

Several of the closures were delayed Thursday due to weather and the inability to place asphalt in the rain.





Pictured: The East Highway 4 railroad crossing in Century was closed for work in 2016. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.