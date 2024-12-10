CSX Is Done With Crossing Closures, Maintenance in Escambia County

December 10, 2024

There’s some welcomed traffic news today for Escambia County drivers today — CSX is done with crossing closures and maintenance in the county.

Over the past several weeks, CSX closed almost every one of their railroad crossings in the county from downtown Pensacola to the state line in Century.

But the last of the closed crossings opened Monday, and an Escambia County official says the railroad company is done with their work in the county.

Most recently, CSX returned and redid work at the Old Chemstrand, Kingsfield and Ten Mile road crossings, all of which opened on Monday afternoon.

Pictured: Railroad closures on Old Chemstrand, Kingsfield and Ten Mile roads. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

