Community Health Northwest Florida Targeted In Cyberattack

December 28, 2024

Community Health Northwest Florida was targeted in a cyberattack, according to the the health care organization.

Community Health temporarily took its systems offline to safeguard operations and assess the situation.

CEO Chandra Smiley stated that there is no evidence of patient data being compromised and emphasized the organization’s proactive response.

“We immediately shut down our systems to ensure security. While it appears patient records remain secure, we are continuing to evaluate the full scope of the incident,” she said.

The organization said it is working with industry experts to restore systems and maintain essential services. While dental, pharmacy, x-ray, and mammography services are temporarily affected, pediatric and primary care appointments will continue on a limited basis.

“If you have an upcoming pediatric or primary care appointment, please plan to attend as scheduled. Staff will be available to assist,” Smiley assured.

Community Health’s phone, email and email systems are currently down.

Community Health operates adult, family care and pediatrics locations in Century, pediatrics in Cantonment and multiple locations in Pensacola.

Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida’s location in Century. NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 