Community Health Northwest Florida Targeted In Cyberattack

Community Health Northwest Florida was targeted in a cyberattack, according to the the health care organization.

Community Health temporarily took its systems offline to safeguard operations and assess the situation.

CEO Chandra Smiley stated that there is no evidence of patient data being compromised and emphasized the organization’s proactive response.

“We immediately shut down our systems to ensure security. While it appears patient records remain secure, we are continuing to evaluate the full scope of the incident,” she said.

The organization said it is working with industry experts to restore systems and maintain essential services. While dental, pharmacy, x-ray, and mammography services are temporarily affected, pediatric and primary care appointments will continue on a limited basis.

“If you have an upcoming pediatric or primary care appointment, please plan to attend as scheduled. Staff will be available to assist,” Smiley assured.

Community Health’s phone, email and email systems are currently down.

Community Health operates adult, family care and pediatrics locations in Century, pediatrics in Cantonment and multiple locations in Pensacola.

Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida’s location in Century. NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.