Christmas With ‘Pipes’ The Kitten Rescued From A Drainage Pipe

Christmas was very merry for the little kitten known as Pipes.

Our first story about Pipes was in late November after he was rescued from inside a drainage pipe by Escambia County Animal Welfare. He was later adopted in early December by Lorissa Johnson and family during a Cat Cafe Adoption Event at the Molino Branch Library.

We checked in on Pipes to see how the little feline is doing now.

“He’s doing great and being introduced to his big brother and sister Lila and Rio,” Johnson said.

Big sister Lila, a calico tabby, is six years old and was also adopted as a kitten through Junior Humane Society. She is still hesitant with Pipes and runs away when he tries to play with her.

Big brother Rio (a tuxedo cat) came to the Johnsons as a three-year-old foster, but they decided to keep him when his prior owner said they would not be able to retrieve him as planned. He is now seven years old and seems to find Pipes quite entertaining. They like to chase each other through their house.

“His favorite person in the house is my son, Jonas. Pipes sleeps on Jonas’s bed and follows him around the house,” Johnson said. “His favorite toy is this blue kick stick. He has so much energy it can be hard to get a good picture.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.