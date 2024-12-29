Christmas With ‘Pipes’ The Kitten Rescued From A Drainage Pipe

December 29, 2024

Christmas was very merry for the little kitten known as Pipes.

Our first story about Pipes was  in late November after he was rescued from inside a drainage pipe by Escambia County Animal Welfare. He was later adopted in early December by Lorissa Johnson and family during a Cat Cafe Adoption Event at the Molino Branch Library.

We checked in on Pipes to see how the little feline is doing now.

For more photos, click here.

“He’s doing great and being introduced to his big brother and sister Lila and Rio,” Johnson said.

Big sister Lila, a calico tabby, is six years old and was also adopted as a kitten through Junior Humane Society. She is still hesitant with Pipes and runs away when he tries to play with her.

Big brother Rio (a tuxedo cat) came to the Johnsons as a three-year-old foster, but they decided to keep him when his prior owner said they would not be able to retrieve him as planned. He is now seven years old and seems to find Pipes quite entertaining. They like to chase each other through their house.

“His favorite person in the house is my son, Jonas. Pipes sleeps on Jonas’s bed and follows him around the house,” Johnson said. “His favorite toy is this blue kick stick. He has so much energy it can be hard to get a good picture.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 