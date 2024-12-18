Century Hires City Treasurer From Michigan As Their New Town Clerk

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to hire a Michigan resident as town clerk.

The position has been vacant since Leslie Howington took a leave of absence in mid-April before resigning in May for medical reasons. In September, Century voted to hire the current town clerk of Flomaton, but she later changed her mind and withdrew from consideration.

Jennifer Tien of Allegan, Michigan, is currently the treasurer of the City of the Village of Douglas in Douglas, Michigan, a town of 1,411 with annual budget revenues of $3.6 million. Century, by comparison, has 1,758 residents with annual budget of $10.6 million, of which $5.8 million is front grants.

Tien was hired as the City of the Village of Douglas treasurer in June 2024 at an annual salary of $74,000 with a starting day in July, according to Douglas city council minutes.

Tuesday night, the Century Town Council voted 5-0 to hire Tien at an annual starting salary of $86,000 with three weeks annual vacation. The council did not consider any relocation expenses. The vote authorizes Mayor Luis Gomez. Jr. to finalize the hiring process with Tien.

Tien sat quietly in the council chamber, unannounced by Gomez until after the vote.

“I spoke with Ms. Tien; she’s in the building,” Gomez said. “I told her upon approval of the council, I would give her a minute to address herself, and any other questions of concerns that you may have.” No council member asked any direct questions, other than asking Tien if she would like to speak; she did not address the council.

“I am particularly excited about the opportunity to work in Century. I am confident that my skills in administration, customer service, and records management align well with the requirements of the clerk’s office and working along side the other departments in the town,” Tien wrote in a cover letter to the Town of Century on November 26.

Who is Jennifer Tien?

According to her resume, Tien’s work history includes:

July 2024- Present, Treasurer/Finance Director, City of the Village of Douglas, Ml

August 2020 to June 2024 – Election Coordinator/Deputy Clerk, Allegan County Clerk’s Office, Allegan Ml

July 2016 to August 2020 – Deputy County Clerk Vital Records, Allegan County Clerk’s Office, Allegan Ml

May 2007 to August 2015 – Owner – Licensed Insurance Agent, All American Insurance & Financial Services, Crestview FL

February 1998-May 2007 – Licensed Insurance Agent, Kyes Agency & Bartz Rumery Agency, Allegan Ml

January 1997- January 1998 – Customer Service Representative, AIITel Telephone Company, Little Rock AR

June 1991- January 1997 – Administrative Assistant/Payroll Administrator, City of Plainwell, Plainwell Ml

Her resume states she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration, at Spring Arbor (MI) College in 1994. No town clerk certifications or training are listed. Howington, Century’s previous clerk, was a certified municipal clerk with a bachelor degree in public administration and an associate degree in paralegal studies.

Pictured: Century Mayor Louis Gomez, Jr. congratulates Jennifer Tien of Michigan after the Century Town Council voted to hire her Tuesday night. Pictured inset: Tien said quietly in the audience prior to the council’s vote. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.