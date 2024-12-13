Century Christmas Parade Rescheduled To December 21

December 13, 2024

The Century Christmas Parade that was scheduled for Friday night, December 13 has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m.

The Century Christmas Parade will begin at PSC, 440 East Hecker Road and end at Anthony Pleasant Park. At 11 a.m. Saturday, it will travel onto East Hecker to Mayo Street to Front Street, to Jefferson Avenue to Pond Street to the Jefferson Avenue Loop. The parade will loop back around to the corner of Pond and Jefferson, turning on Jefferson to Highway 4 before ending at Anthony Pleasant Park.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 