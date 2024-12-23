Cause Of ‘Major’ Fire At Ascend Remains Under Investigation

December 23, 2024

A large column of thick, dark smoke could be seen for miles Sunday evening from when what was described by local officials as a “major” fire broke out at Ascend Performance Materials in Gonzalez, according to local officials.

Multiple Escambia County Fire Rescue units responded to the plant on Old Chemstrand Road to assist Ascend’s staff firefighters, according to Davis Wood, Escambia County Fire Rescue public information office

Wood said no evacuations were ordered, and there was no immediate danger to surrounding neighborhoods.

“A fire was reported in one of our operating units,” Osama Khalifa, director of corporate communications and government affairs told NorthEsambia.com Sunday evening. “Our on-site fire department responded to the scene. Additionally, we called the Escambia County Fire Rescue for assistance responding. The fire was contained and no injuries were reported. All Ascend personnel have been safely accounted for.”

Khalifa said there was no immediate threat to the nearby community. He said the company was still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Additional information obtained by NorthEscambia.com indicated that the fire was in a multi-story building. After the fire was declared to be out, ECFR cews have remained on scene for follow-up and clean-up operations.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

