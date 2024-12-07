Cat Café Adoption Event at the Molino Library Today

Purr-fect news! The Molino Library is hosting a *paw-some* Cat Adoption Event on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to help you find a *fur-ever* friend.

Bring home a four-legged bundle of joy, just in time to fill your holidays with love and whiskers!

From playful kittens to cuddly companions, you’ll find the purr-sonality that matches your home. Don’t miss out on the chance to make your home *clawsome* this season!

Meow’s the time to adopt—give a cat the gift of a loving home and get ready for a holiday filled with *purrs* and *purrfection*! There’s plenty of time to stop by after the Molino Christmas Parade.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Escambia County animal shelter.