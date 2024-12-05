Cantonment Christmas Fest Is Saturday

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host the Cantonment Christmas Fest on Saturday, December 7 beginning at 2 p.m.

The event will include a Jingle Bell Walk (parade), which will line up at 1:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite costume, such as elf, drummer boy reindeer, etc.)

There will also a Christmas tree lighting, music, hot chocolate, and Cider.

And Santa will be at the event to visit with the kids at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.