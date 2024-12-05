Cantonment Christmas Fest Is Saturday

December 5, 2024

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host the Cantonment Christmas Fest on Saturday, December 7 beginning at 2 p.m.

The event will include a Jingle Bell Walk (parade), which will line up at 1:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite costume, such as elf, drummer boy reindeer, etc.)

There will also a Christmas tree lighting, music, hot chocolate, and Cider.

And Santa will be at the event to visit with the kids at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 