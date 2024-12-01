Busy Month For Escambia County 4-H Horse Club (With Gallery)

December 1, 2024

by Skylar Gibbons, Escambia County 4-H Horse Club reporter

October was a busy month for Escambia County 4-H Horse Club. The club participated in the peanut butter challenge and donated 31 jars. The jars will be donated to local food banks, allowing the club members to take part in their community service. The club also designed Pensacola Interstate Fair booth entries, one for each of the three main age groups: junior (8-10); intermediate (11-13); and senior (14-18). Only the senior booth placed, winning 6th. They also entered crafts into the individual arts and baking contest.

For more photos, click here.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

