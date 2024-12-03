Bryson Orso Leads Northview In 46-45 Win Over L.E.A.D.S. Academy

The L.E.A.D.S. Academy Lions hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Northview Chiefs 46-45 on Monday night in Bratt.

For Northview:

Bryson Orso — 12 points, nine rebounds, three blocks

Caleb Levins — nine points, six rebounds, two steals

Robert Mitchell — seven points, two steals

Easton Odom — six points, four rebounds

Zykel Jones — five points, three rebounds

Miles Smith — four points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals

Brain Yoder — two points

Beau Daw — one point

With the win, Northview improved to 2-3 on the season. Up next, the Chiefs will travel to Flomaton Thursday night.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.