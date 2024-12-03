Bryson Orso Leads Northview In 46-45 Win Over L.E.A.D.S. Academy
December 3, 2024
The L.E.A.D.S. Academy Lions hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Northview Chiefs 46-45 on Monday night in Bratt.
For Northview:
- Bryson Orso — 12 points, nine rebounds, three blocks
- Caleb Levins — nine points, six rebounds, two steals
- Robert Mitchell — seven points, two steals
- Easton Odom — six points, four rebounds
- Zykel Jones — five points, three rebounds
- Miles Smith — four points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals
- Brain Yoder — two points
- Beau Daw — one point
With the win, Northview improved to 2-3 on the season. Up next, the Chiefs will travel to Flomaton Thursday night.
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
