Bryson Orso Leads Northview In 46-45 Win Over L.E.A.D.S. Academy

December 3, 2024

The L.E.A.D.S. Academy Lions hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Northview Chiefs 46-45 on Monday night in Bratt.

For Northview:

  • Bryson Orso  — 12 points, nine rebounds, three blocks
  • Caleb Levins — nine points, six rebounds, two steals
  • Robert Mitchell — seven points, two steals
  • Easton Odom — six points, four rebounds
  • Zykel Jones — five points, three rebounds
  • Miles Smith — four points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals
  • Brain Yoder — two points
  • Beau Daw — one point

With the win, Northview improved to 2-3 on the season. Up next, the Chiefs will travel to Flomaton Thursday night.

