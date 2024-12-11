Breezy And Much Cooler Today
December 11, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Areas of frost after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
