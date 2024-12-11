Breezy And Much Cooler Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Areas of frost after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.