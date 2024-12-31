Body Discovered At Former Dodge’s Store On Nine Mile Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was discovered Monday afternoon at a closed convenience store on Nine Mile Road.

ECSO said the body was found near the dumpsters at the former Dodge’s Southern Style convenience store on East Nine Mile Road.

Morgan Lewis, ECSO public information officer, said the body appeared to be that of a homeless individual. She said foul play was not suspected in the death.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.