Atmore Police Arrest Flomaton Man On Drug Charges

December 30, 2024

A Flomaton man was arrested recently in Atmore on multiple drug charges .

Justin White,39, was with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Atmore Police Department stopped White’s vehicle on Robinsonville Road. THe officer noted the strong smell of marijuana, leading to a probable cause search. APD said officers located Clonazepam, a small amount of cocaine and and small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

White was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewon.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 