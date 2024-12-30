Another Hire Backs Out Of Century Town Clerk Job

Another person hired to be Century town clerk has declined the position before starting the job.

Earlier this month, the town council voted to approve a recommendation from Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. to hire Jennifer Tien, the current treasurer of the City of the Village of Douglas in Douglas, Michigan. The town now confirms that she has declined the position, but did not provide any further information.

In September, Century voted to hire the current town clerk of Flomaton, but she later changed her mind and withdrew from consideration.

The position has been vacant since Leslie Howington took a leave of absence in mid-April 2024 before resigning in May for medical reasons.

For Tien, the council approved annual starting salary of $86,000 with three weeks annual vacation instead of the usual two for new hires. The council did not consider any relocation expenses. The vote authorized Gomez to finalize the hiring process with Tien.

Tien sat quietly in the council chamber, unannounced by Gomez until after the vote.

“I spoke with Ms. Tien; she’s in the building,” Gomez said. “I told her upon approval of the council, I would give her a minute to address herself, and any other questions of concerns that you may have.” No council member asked any direct questions, other than asking Tien if she would like to speak; she did not address the council.

There’s no word yet on how Century will move forward with the search for another town clerk. A salary range for the position was set back in May of $71,000 to $91,000.

Pictured: Century Mayor Louis Gomez, Jr. congratulates Jennifer Tien of Michigan after the Century Town Council voted December 17 to hire her as town clerk. Pictured inset: Tien said quietly in the audience prior to the council’s vote. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.