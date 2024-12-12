Escambia Emergency Dispatchers Celebrate Decades Of Service

Escambia County Emergency Communications celebrated several employee milestones in 2024, recognizing eight employees’ years of service to the county.

30 Years of Service

Melanie McGlothren

David Milliron

Sandra Zani

20 Years of Service

Christy Buscaino

Shanae Dunn

Robin Payne

10 Years of Service

Heather Bell

Jennifer Hurd

“I am truly thankful for each of these individuals,” Emergency Communications Chief Andrew Hamilton said. “Not only are they exceptional employees, but they are also wonderful people who genuinely care about their team members, first responders and the community. They serve admirably with little recognition and have made countless impacts on the lives of others. The full extent of their work may never be known, but their efforts have touched countless lives and truly make a difference.”

The emergency dispatchers combined gave over 170 years of serving Escambia County as the first voice on-scene.