These Are Escambia County’s Top 5 Teacher Of The Year Finalists

December 9, 2024

Escambia County Public Schools has released the names of the top five finalists for ECPS Teacher of the Year.

The five finalists are as follows, listed in alphabetical order:

  • Brooke Ferrarra –  Beulah Elementary
  • Stacey Hammer–  Ransom Middle
  • LeAnne Jenkins — Beulah Middle
  • Kristin Maum –  J.M. Tate High School
  • Kelly Reed — Global Learning Academy

“We are proud to honor these outstanding educators,” Superintendent Keith Leonard said. “They are a great representation of all of our employees, and we would like to take time to thank them, as well as all of our employees, for all of the hard work and dedication they demonstrate for our students each and every day.”

The overall Teacher of the Year for Escambia County Public Schools will be announced in late January at a special event honoring all of the nominees.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 