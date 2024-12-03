Century Issues Boil Water Notice For East Pone Street After Main Break

A boil water notice has been issued for Town of Century Water System customers on East Pond Street following a six-inch water main break Tuesday at Jefferson and East Pond streets.

As a precaution, the town advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used. Residents are also advised to take precautions when bathing, especially immunocompromised individuals, infants, or the elderly.

A loss in system pressure could cause back siphonage of contaminants, such as e. coli bacteria, into the water system. water containing E. coli bacteria can be considered safe for drinking and cooking after vigorously boiling the water. Disease symptoms caused by these bacteria may include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and possibly jaundice, and any associated headache and fatigue. EPA has set an enforceable drinking water standard for e. coli to reduce the risk of these adverse health effects. Under this standard all drinking water must be free of these bacteria.

The water system is currently collecting samples to determine if the presence of E. coli bacteria exists within the water system. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.