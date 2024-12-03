Man Arrested After FHP Chase That Started On Highway 29

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a Florida Highway Patrol chase that started on Highway 29.

Tres’ DeMichael Dawson was charged with fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, vehicle theft, hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

An FHP trooper observed a speeding SUV on Highway 29 north of Nine Mile Road and attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens. FHP said the driver fled east on 9 1/2 Mile Road and then south on Highway 95A. The pursuit ended when Dawson attempted to turn left on Flagler Drive and the trooper used intentional contact to end the chase.

Troopers said Dawson fled a short distance on foot before being tased. He was transported to West Florida Hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Escambia County Jail.

FHP said suspected narcotics were also seized from the vehicle and will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab for testing.