Escambia County Students Collect 14,540 Pounds Of Food For Manna

December 19, 2024

Escambia County Public Schools collected 14,540 pounds of food — the equivalent of 16,837 meals — for Manna Food Pantries.

The food was collected during the district’s holiday food drive to feed neighbors in need in the winter months, when donations tend to slow.

Escambia County Public Schools, through donations of food and funds over the years, has provided more than 190,000 meals for neighbors in need.

Pictured: Students at Jim Allen Elementary school contributed a pallet of food to the Escambia County Public Schools 14,540 pounds of food for Manna Food Pantries. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 