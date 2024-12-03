Escambia County Students Collect 14,540 Pounds Of Food For Manna

Escambia County Public Schools collected 14,540 pounds of food — the equivalent of 16,837 meals — for Manna Food Pantries.

The food was collected during the district’s holiday food drive to feed neighbors in need in the winter months, when donations tend to slow.

Escambia County Public Schools, through donations of food and funds over the years, has provided more than 190,000 meals for neighbors in need.

Pictured: Students at Jim Allen Elementary school contributed a pallet of food to the Escambia County Public Schools 14,540 pounds of food for Manna Food Pantries. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.