Century’s Small Town Christmas Parade Turns Out Small With Four Entries, No Santa

December 22, 2024

The Century Area Chamber of Commerce promoted it as a “Small Town Christmas Parade”, and Saturday morning’s parade lived up the small billing.

The parade lineup was just three mostly undecorated, unmarked passenger vehicles followed by Engine 5 from the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue. There were no floats and none of the usual entries from the Town of Century, and no Santa Claus.

Children were happy to collect candy tossed from vehicles and by volunteer firefighters. At some point around Pond and Jefferson streets, the three ordinary vehicles thew in the towel and left the fire truck alone as the parade abruptly ended.

But wait, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

But the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue will come to the rescue on Tuesday with a Santa Claus run of their own. Santa will make a last minute Christmas Eve ride through Century on a fire truck. We’ll have the route and more info posted on Monday and Tuesday here on NorthEscambia.com.

Pictured: The Century Christmas Parade Saturday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


