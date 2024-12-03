Cantonment Rotary Presents PSC Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Cantonment recently presented its annual scholarships to the Culinary Arts students at Pensacola State College, a tradition that dates back to 2001.

The culinary scholarship recipient was Rachel Rousseau, and the legal assistant recipient wss Jonathan Griner. Members of the Cantonment Rotary Club also enjoyed a delicious Mexican themed meal prepared by the students in the program.

Earlier this year, Cantonment Rotary presented $30,000 in scholarships to students in various programs.

